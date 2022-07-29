Kashmiris to observe August 5 as black day

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has announced that August 5 will be observed as “Independence from India” day.

Addressing to a press conference here on Thursday, Hurriyat leaders urged that the black day of 5th August will be commemorated under the slogan of “Save state not the politics” & “Save values not power.”

Speakers said that 5th August is the blackest day in the history of Occupied Kashmir when Narendra Modi-led BJP tried to divide the disputed territory by force. They said that India has tried to erase the disputed status of the internationally recognised state but Kashmiri people resisted with courage, bravery and great sacrifices.

“Indian coercive measures in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear violation of UN resolutions and international laws,” they voiced.

They said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are standing firm against Indian occupation and Kashmiris have completely rejected all the illegal imperialist measures taken on August 5, 2019.

They stated that the Indian atrocities and such forceful acts are clear violations of human rights besides the promises being made with the Kashmiri people by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and other Indian leaders in the past.

Speakers stressed that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim majority state where people of all religions were living freely, but the bigoted rulers of India have issued domiciles to two million Indian citizens which are against UN resolutions.

The speakers appealed the Kashmiri people to protest against the cruel and brutal actions of the Narendra Modi government across on August 5.

“The Kashmiri people should prove that they will not allow the military occupation and conspiracies of India to succeed in any way,” the speakers added.

They also appealed to the masses to come out of their homes on Friday and wave black flags to shake and seek attention of the world conscience and international community on Kashmir issue.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaqul Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Usman Ali Hashim, Faisal Farooq Sheikh, Fayyaz Ahmed and others were also present in the presser.