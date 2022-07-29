Retired irrigation employee seeks job for son

PESHAWAR: A former gauge reader of Irrigation Department, Hassan Zada, has threatened to commit self-immolation if his son was not provided a job in the department.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said that he had been protesting at Swarai Chowk in Buner district as he claimed that instead of his son, a non-local was appointed on a vacancy in his native area.

He said he had served the Irrigation Department for 40 years and after his retirement, the government advertised a vacancy and conducted interviews, wherein his son Ikramullah got first position.

He said that his son was given an appointment letter, a copy of which is available with him, but the then irrigation minister (and currently Chief Minister Mahmood Khan) allegedly appointed his relative from Swat and deprived him of his right. According to the rules, he said, the then minister of irrigation could not recruit a person outside Buner.

He claimed that the then irrigation minister, during his visit to Buner, also assured him in writing to appoint his son but that was not done. He said that his son had also served as watchmen in a local school from 1978 to 1982 and the sitting chief minister had issued a recommendation letter but EDO Iftikhar Ghani appointed another person from the far-flung area instead of his son.

He claimed that he had all proof of corruption in the appointments in Buner. He asked the government to hold investigations as to why authorities appointed a person as a guard who lived far away from the school. He said it was injustice to him and his entire village. He said he had apprised his MNA, MPAs and all relevant people but nothing practical was done for him. He said he was fed up now and could take extreme step if the authorities failed to provide him justice.