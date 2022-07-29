Martyred cop laid to rest

NOWSHERA: A cop martyred in a clash with the robbers the previous day was laid to rest with state honours on Thursday.

Police officials and local residents attended the funeral prayer of Awais, a personnel of the Rider Squad of the police, who had been martyred during exchange of fire with the robbers.

After the funeral prayer the martyred constable was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Kheshgi Maira with state honours. It may be mentioned that police had barricaded Nowshera-Peshawar road for checking the vehicles.

In the meantime, a motorcycle was signalled to stop for checking. The riders sped up away when they saw the cops were checking the vehicles.

The bike riders opened fire on Constable Awais and his colleague Riaz of the Rider Squad when they started chasing the motorcyclists.

As a result, both the cops sustained injuries but they still continued chasing the culprits.

Later, Awais succumbed to his injuries.