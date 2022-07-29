Training workshop held on food fortification

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA), in collaboration with Nutrition International Pakistan, organised a one-day capacity-building training on edible oil fortification process, quality assurance and control for oil and ghee mills and

food safety officials of the Authority.

Provincial Program Manager Nutrition International Imtiaz Ali Shah welcomed the participants. While addressing the participants, Director Technical KP FS&HFA Dr Abdul Sattar Shah emphasised on the importance of fortified edible oil, and said the deficiency of nutrients results in a range of health complications. He said the gap of nutrient deficiencies can easily be overcome with fortified food. He added that in Pakistan, one person consumes around 15-17kg of oil and ghee annually.

Additional Secretary Food Department Capt (r) Sarmad Saleem Akram said the government realised the importance of food fortification, which was why the provincial government had recently passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Fortification Act, 2022. He said the Act was an important milestone, which would have a positive impact on the well-being of people.

Lead trainer Omer Mukhtar informed the participants that the lack of important vitamins in our diet can cause various health issues including stunting, underweight, eyesight issues, skin problems, bones and pregnancy complications.

He said the positive aspect of fortification is low cost and is an effective strategy to address malnutrition. Fortification through oil and ghee also does not need any change in the buying or eating habits of people while it improves lives and accelerates the development, and efficiency of the population.

National Programme Manager Oil Fortification at Nutrition International, Zameer Haider, said that for fortification, the capacity building of the KP FS&HFA staff and millers is very important.

He said 146 oil mills across the country were producing more than 210,000 MT of fortified oil on a monthly basis, and currently 135 million people are covered with vitamin A and D-fortified edible oil.