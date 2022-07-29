Varsity budget approved

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) has approved the budget for the Iqra National University. According to a press release, the approval was given at the 13th meeting of the BoG of the university. Iqra National University Chancellor Obaidur Rehman chaired the meeting.

Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati, former vice-chancellor of the University of Agriculture Peshawar (nominee of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad), and Azmat Shah (nominee of the secretary, HED, KP attended the meeting.