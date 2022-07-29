The future is now with Faisal Kapadia

Karachi : “I need to break out and make a new name/Let’s open our eyes to the brand new day/It’s a brand new day.” - ‘Brand New Day’ by Ryan Star

Strings (co-founded by Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia) delivered such a top-notch album in Thirty that no one expected them to bid farewell as a music group. But ‘Pyaar Ka Rog’, a surprisingly accomplished experimental synth pop song that made its debut on the first season of Velo Sound Station turned out to be their last song as music group.

Their individual paths were also set. Bilal Maqsood would continue to make music in various roles. After helming the first season of Velo Sound Station, performing at the 2021 LSAs, releasing a nursery rhymes album, he is going solo with two songs released. Recreating a jingle for a tea brand and just being open to musical opportunities, this is Bilal Maqsood 2.0. As Strings said their goodbyes as a band after 33 years, six albums and countless projects (Coke Studio being one of them), it was obvious that Bilal Maqsood would carry on in the musical direction.

Faisal Kapadia was anomalous in the sense that he was happy to say goodbye to music and celebrate the music he - along with Bilal - had made and their many experiences.

Investing in something entirely different than any music project and exploring the world through traveling were his goals. Fast forward to Coke Studio 14, where after one conversation, Xulfi (executive producer and curator for season 14) managed to rope in Faisal Kapadia and changed everything. ‘Phir Milenge’, closed the season and featured Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners. It was an absolute hit, reminding people that Faisal Kapadia is one of the strongest and most memorable singers in the music scene. He sounded incredible in ‘Phir Milenge’, and it made the presence of Young Stunners feel almost unnecessary.

However, Faisal Kapadia was excited to work with a younger, dramatically different music outfit such as Young Stunners, and is open to new ideas.

In the aftermath of Coke Studio 14, Faisal realized that there was a great deal of knowledge he could impart to upcoming musicians and perhaps music is his ultimate calling, going on to perform his first solo show in Dubai. Certain members of Strings also joined him in this new endeavour and Faisal couldn’t be happier. As Bilal went his way, so did Faisal, appearing comfortable in a new musical universe and saying yes to a few things including a Shoaib Mansoor song.

Just recently an image of Faisal Kapadia surfaced online featuring the inimitable singer with Rohail Hyatt, Ali Azmat and Ali Hamza. Another featured Hadiqa Kiani and Arshad Mahmud as well. A separate image with Abida Parveen also followed (on Instagram).

It made us wonder what was next for Faisal.

What are the pictures featuring pioneering artists about and what is Faisal Kapadia doing in them? As usual, Faisal always began on a gracious note, and when probed he was just as forthcoming as ever. “The photo with Rohail (and the rest) was taken in Islamabad for the national song competition that he (Rohail) is producing. I’m part of the jury along with Arshad Mahmud sahib, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat and Ali Hamza.”

Working alongside people with whom he has musical history with, Faisal noted further, “we had an awesome weekend and it was fun meeting everyone. I worked with Arshad sahib when we (Strings) were recording our first album in 1989-1990 and for all those vocal sessions, Arshad sahib mentored us and guided us so it was good to reconnect. We also worked with Rohail Hyatt in the past so it was a good weekend.”

What about the photo with Abida Parveen?

Articulating personal emotions, Faisal said that during his trip to Islamabad, he went to see Abida Parveen. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of her work, her humility and personality. There’s always so much to learn from her so I paid a her a visit. That’s about it.”

Still going with the flow, post ‘Phir Milenge’, things seemed to be falling in place for Faisal Kapadia, and he is, at least for now, open to new experiences.