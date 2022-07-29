Punjab Assembly speaker’s election today

Sibtain Khan. File photo

LAHORE: The election for the Punjab Assembly speaker will be held today (Friday). PTI and PMLQ have jointly fielded Sibtain Khan whereas Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar of PMLN is the opposition’s candidate.

The ruling coalition has a strength of 186 MPAs whereas PMLN, PPP and a few independents constitute a strength of 178. In the secret ballot, a very tough contest is expected and an upset is also possible.

Meanwhile, no confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari was also moved on Thursday and voting in this regard was also expected today.