Police say murderer, rapist of children arrested

PESHAWAR: Police said Thursday that the killer and rapist of minor girls, who was involved in at least three assaults on children and killing two of them in the Saddar area of the provincial capital, has been arrested.

“The police have arrested the serial killer who went for the crimes only on Sundays and targeted young girls. After sexually assaulting them, he would kill the victims to destroy evidence,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari told a press conference at the Central Police Office.

The issue was highlighted in the media and even in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as parents and children were terrorised after a series of incidents this month. All such incidents happened in Saddar and the surrounding areas. The IGP said the accused, Sohail, is a local resident in his mid-20s and works as a craftsman at an embroidery shop. He would change his get-up before targeting young girls to avoid being caught.

“Police got leads after the third incident in Kali Bari. The investigation teams watched CCTV footage for hours, checked the data of around 22,000 calls through geo-fencing and questioned a number of suspects after that,” said Ansari. He praised Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq and other officials, particularly the station house officer of Gulberg for working out the case.

CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz said the case was a challenge for the force but his team worked hard and arrested the culprit. He said that the accused was arrested after several pieces of evidence were collected from three spots. After the arrest, the accused tried to dodge the investigators by acting abnormally, he added. The official said another person was seen with the accused in CCTV footage. However, he was later cleared after he was not found involved.

Officials maintained that dozens of policemen were deployed as vendors and others in the area along with using technology to work the case out. Some CCTV footage collected by the investigators showed the entry and exit of the accused to the spots exactly when the incidents happened. His phone data record confirmed it after which his DNA was sent to the laboratory in Lahore for further confirmation.

Three incidents of rape and murder of children on consecutive Sundays had spread terror in Saddar and surrounding areas. The first incident was reported from the Railway Quarters near Cantt Railway Station in the first week of July when an 11-year-old was found dead and there were signs of torture on her body.

On July 10, a five-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted in the basement of a building in Gulberg where the parents of the girl were living in a flat. Apparently, the culprit also tried to kill her after the crime but she survived.

On July 17, another seven-year-old girl, was found dead close to a mosque in Kali Bari street in the busy Saddar Bazaar. The deceased had been strangulated after being subjected to sexual assault. A number of cases of assault on children go unreported as the families considered it a stigma.