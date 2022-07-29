Covid claims eight lives in single day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 20 days, as eight people succumbed to the virus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.
The country reported nine deaths in a single day on July 7. According to the latest stats, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 3.65%. As many as 761 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,843 samples, taking the country’s total coronavirus case count to 1,552,632.Meanwhile, 170 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
JAMRUD: A woman and her son died when the roof of a house collapsed here on Thursday, local sources said.The woman’s...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar asked for details of cases and arrests during the long march of Pakistan...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi held a video link meeting...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pak-US Climate and Environment Group...
KARACHI: Financial inclusion increased globally last year despite the pandemic, giving women more financial security,...
Comments