Covid claims eight lives in single day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 20 days, as eight people succumbed to the virus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.

The country reported nine deaths in a single day on July 7. According to the latest stats, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 3.65%. As many as 761 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,843 samples, taking the country’s total coronavirus case count to 1,552,632.Meanwhile, 170 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.