Fahmida opposes judicial reforms to curtail judiciary powers

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fahmida Mirza on Thursday opposed judicial reforms to curtain powers of judiciary, saying that the exercise would be a violation of the Constitution.

“A resolution was passed in the House in a one-sided affair for institution of judicial reforms for the curtailment of the powers of judiciary that is regrettable,” Fahmida, leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), while speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly said, adding that the Constitution was mocked while passing such a resolution. She said the Constitution talked about trichotomy of independence of powers of three institutions, but, in the House, the resolution was passed in an attempt to curtail judiciary’s powers.

Referring to clauses of the Constitution, she said the framers of the Constitution provided that the powers of the Supreme Court of Pakistan could be enhanced but could not be curtailed. It was the Constitution which provided oversight of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the parliament and the executive because one-sided legislation was done in the parliament as was happening now.

She regretted that nobody in the National Assembly raised the issue of the sufferings of the people of flood-affected areas of Sindh, but a resolution was passed for curtailment of powers of judiciary, which was against the spirit of the Constitution. She pointed out that there could not be a real democracy in the country unless there was an effective opposition in the National Assembly. A similar situation was prevailing in the Public Accounts Committee which did not have effective representation of opposition. She condemned imposition of over Rs 11 per unit fuel adjustment charges on K-Electric consumers and over Rs 9 per unit on the consumers of other distribution companies.

As Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani gave the floor to the opposition leader who wanted to respond to Fahmida, another member of GDA, Ghous Bux Mehar, pointed out lack of quorum. On counting, the chair adjourned proceedings till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed that the State Bank of Pakistan was playing an active role in promotion of Islamic banking at the international level. Responding to a question during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the government was committed to fulfilling its constitutional obligations regarding Riba. She said the Advisory Council of Islamic Ideology had recommended that there should be a gradual change in the system to bring it in conformity with the injunctions of Islam. She said any abrupt or sudden change would create numerous difficulties for the country. She said the government took concrete steps to encourage Islamic banking in the country and it had been witnessing a robust growth of around 24 to 30 per cent annually.

Responding to another question, Dr Pasha said the withholding tax deducted on mobile recharge was refundable and could be claimed through filing simple returns. To a question, she said that at present, there was no economic value or benefit to the country for allowing the cryptocurrency business in Pakistan.

Energy Minister Dr Musaddaq Mali, while responding to a call attention notice, said there was no sufficient natural gas to meet the demand in the country. The government would have to import LNG, but no consumer was ready to purchase expensive gas. He said the cheaper gas could be provided by giving subsidy which could be arranged from the revenue generated from taxpayers.