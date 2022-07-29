School enrolment campaign launched in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber district education officials have launched admission campaigns in all three tehsils to enroll out-of-school children in state-run schools.

A seminar was arranged at the Government High School, Hashimabad in Jamrud on Thursday. A large number of teachers and non-teaching staff including state-run primary schools’ head-teachers, students, elders, head masters and education department officials attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Government High School Hashimabad principal Abdur Rehman Afridi said that 22.8 million children were out of schools in Pakistan. He said that teachers should work hard to motivate children in their areas to encourage parents to enroll their children in schools. He said teachers should focus on practical teaching so that they could learn easily. He said the best way to use was Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) methodology being used worldwide. “To increase education ratio and ensure best teaching performance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed over 180 schools to private sector.