S Arabia to provide Rs3bn latest equipment to AJK varsity

ISLAMABAD: In order to equip King Abdullah campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the latest technology, the Saudi government announced on Thursday to provide educational gadgets worth Rs3 billion.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony held at Kashmir House, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki announced that Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) would provide modern educational instructional kits for the science and IT labs of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Campus of the university. Ambassador Maliki said that the important project in education would directly help achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, adding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the SFD, provided more than 333 million dollars to implement 23 projects in various parts of Pakistan.

“Through these grants, quality projects are being completed in the sectors of education, health and infrastructure development besides cooperating with several international organisations, such as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Food Program, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the United Nations Office for Project Services,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the ambassador said that the on-going developmental projects would further strengthen the relations between the two countries. Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Shibli Faraz thanked the Saudi government for its consistent cooperation in the fields of education and health in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.