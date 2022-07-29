Foolproof security during Muharram directed

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed has directed the civil administration to ensure foolproof security arrangements especially on the routes of processions and places of majalis during Muharram.
He was presiding over a meeting regarding security arrangements during Muharram here the other day.Inspector General police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon and other officers from relevant departments were present on the occasion.The Chief Commissioner instructed to monitor the surveillance of main processions through the safe city close circuit television cameras.
