AIOU holds seminar on oral history

ISLAMABAD: A seminar on ‘Oral History: Concept, Strategy and Approach’ was organised by the Chair for creating archives of intelligentsia of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Emeritus Professor, Dr. Mehmoodul Hasan Butt chaired the seminar. A well-known researcher, Professor Riaz Ahmed was the guest of honour whereas Professor Farrukh Khan from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Professor Hussain Ahmed Khan, Department of History, Government College University Lahore (GCU), and Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid were among the speakers. Prof. Ramzan Aras participated online from Ibn Khaldoun University (Istanbul)

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said in a video message that we will create a video archive to preserve and record the hidden parts of history with the cooperation of the Muslim countries of the region and for this purpose, a chair of dialogue with history has been established in the AIOU.

Prof Riaz Ahmed said that AIOU has opened a new chapter of Oral History in Pakistan which is a great initiative and the untold history will be revealed to future generations by these steps. These kinds of initiatives will open the windows of the past and way for dialogue for researchers and scholars. He added that oral history began with ‘Iqra’ and the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through revelation, so we cannot ignore the importance of oral history.

Other speakers elaborated on the introduction of oral history, the rules and regulations of conducting interviews, guidelines, and procedures. They described the steps taken to preserve the events of various disciplines. Professor Hussain Ahmad Khan and Professor Farrukh Khan shared their research work and experiences related to oral history.

Head of Chair, Prof. Dr. Samina Awan said that Pakistan is in great need of intellectuals, keeping this need in mind, VC Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum established the Chair of Dialogue with History and today it has formally started the work. We will introduce the concept of oral history as a discipline and forum in which we will record the interviews of the eyewitnesses of historical events and the important personalities to connect the new generation with history.

Emeritus Professor Dr. Mehmood ul Hasan Butt and Project Head, Centre of Excellence, Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir thanked the participants and discussed the importance of oral history.