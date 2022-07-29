Farewell dinner for outgoing US Consulate official

ISLAMABAD: The diplomats and elite of the twin cities had candid exchange of views in the farewell dinner for outgoing Political Economic Chief, US Consulate Peshawar, Ms Andera Hillyer, hosted by a distinguished political figure of the KP and former member National Assembly from Haripur Babar Nawaz Khan at his residence here on Thursday.

Babar Nawaz Khan has also served as chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights. While discussing political development taking place in Pakistan, the guests were flabbergasted about the verdict of the three-member bench of the apex court.

They were surprised even about the reaction that has been coming from various segments of the society including political parties. One diplomat reminded that it does happen in the United States and criticism comes pitilessly from number of quarters if the case has any significance but in that country the judges of the highest court appointed on political basis. Their partisan attitude is quite understandable. Everyone knows about their affiliation. The guests were concerned about the economic situation in the country and expressed fear that Pakistan has hardly avoided default but its common man is paying heavy price for that. Ms Andera Hillyer and senior staff of the US embassy in Islamabad and Peshawar attended the farewell event which was followed by live music. Ms Andera Hillyer has been assigned an important slot in State Department from where she will be posted to some important capital.