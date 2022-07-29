Spain judge to quiz ministers over spyware scandal

MADRID: A judge in Spain probing the use of Pegasus spyware to tap top politicians’ phones will question the defence and interior ministers, whose devices were among those hacked, a court said on Thursday.

The judge opened the probe in response to a complaint from the Spanish government, which in May said the spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group was used to snoop on ministers last year.

Among those targeted were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Defence Minister Margarita Robles and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska. High Court judge Jose Luis Calama will call Robles and Grande-Marlaska to testify as witnesses as part of his investigation, the court said in a statement.

The judge will also ask the government to "declassify" documents "which may be affected" by the testimony which the two ministers will give, it added. The government has not elaborated on the circumstances of the snooping on the ministers or who was behind it, saying only that it was "an external attack".

But local media have pointed the finger at Morocco, which at the time was locked in a bitter diplomatic spat with Spain. Calama has already heard witness testimony from Felix Bolanos, a cabinet minister known to be close to Sanchez.

The affair broke in April when Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab said the telephones of more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware. The snooping followed a failed Catalan independence bid in 2017.