UK sea levels rising quicker than century ago

LONDON: Sea levels are increasing around Britain at a far faster rate than a century ago, while the country is warming slightly more than the global average, leading meteorologists said on Thursday.

Their latest annual State of the UK Climate study -- compiled by the country’s meteorological authority, the Met Office -- reiterated that recent decades have been "warmer, wetter and sunnier" than those in the 20th century.

The report covering 2021 comes hot on the heels of a heatwave last week that saw temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in England for the first time, setting a record at 40.3C.

The Environment Agency has urged people to use water "wisely" to protect supplies and the environment, after the Met Office said the first half of this year had been among the driest on record.

"The report is very clear that we are seeing a change in our climate, whether that’s temperature, precipitation, sea level rise," said Liz Bentley, of the Royal Meteorological Society, which publishes the study in its International Journal of Climatology. The Met Office said in a summary that its latest findings reaffirmed "climate change is not just a problem for the future and that it is already influencing the conditions we experience here at home".

Meteorologists noted in the report that sea levels over the last three decades had increased in some places at more than double the rate recorded at the start of the 1900s. They have risen by around 16.5 centimetres (6.5 inches) since 1990 -- approximately three to 5.2 mms each year, compared to 1.5 mms annually in the early part of last century. This is exposing more areas of coastal land to larger and more frequent storm surges and "wind-driven wave impacts", the Met Office said.

Svetlana Jevrejeva of the National Oceanographic Centre said there was evidence that the rises were due to the increased rate of ice loss from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.