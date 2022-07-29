Estonia blocks Russian student visas

TALLINN: Estonia said on Thursday it would block Russian nationals from obtaining temporary residence permits or visas to study in Estonia.
"The continuation of sanctions against Russia is essential to ensuring relentless pressure on the country," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement. "If the sanctions help in stopping Russian aggression, a positive effect on our own security will ensue," he said. Estonia also said short-term employment of Russian and Belarusian citizens with a legal residence permit issued by another EU member state would no longer be allowed.
