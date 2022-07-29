UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

LEEDS, United Kingdom: British Conservatives Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Thursday began their first grilling in front of party members as they wage a bitter duel to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The hustings in Leeds, northern England, was the opening bout of 12 nationwide grassroots events as the members elect a new leader, after a cabinet revolt forced scandal-hit Johnson to quit.

The result will be announced on September 5, and Truss has built up a strong lead in surveys of Tory members after vowing immediate tax cuts as Britain confronts a slump in living standards.

Former finance minister Sunak has denounced Truss´s "fairy tale economics", vowing to tame surging inflation first, but has admitted that he is the "underdog" against the foreign secretary.

On foreign policy, both rivals have vowed to extend Johnson´s staunch support for Ukraine, and to resist China´s increasingly authoritarian rise, while profiting from vaguely defined "Brexit opportunities".