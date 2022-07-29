Appointment of PU VC hailed

LAHORE:Executive Council of Punjab University Librarians Organisation has welcomed the appointment of Prof Dr Niaz Akhtar as PU Vice Chancellor for three months in a meeting here on Thursday.
According to a press release, President Saifur Rehman Atiq, Secretary Dr Sohail Iqbal and other members demanded Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar that approval should be taken from the higher authorities for 15% special allowance. The Vice-Chancellor assured the participants that their issue would be solved as soon as possible. The participants of the meeting also demanded the government to appoint a permanent Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor in Punjab University as soon as possible. Maj (retd) Saleh Masood, Dr Azhar Rasheed, M Asif Khan, Shahzada Nadeem Raza, Fayyaz Hussain, Toqeer Ahmed, Salman Bajwa, Ms Amna Junaid and Ms Sumaira Hussain participated in the meeting.
LAHORE:A woman died after being hit by a train in the Mustafabad area on Thursday. The victim identified as Khalida...
LAHORE:Mrs Amber Afzal, wife of Malik Muhammad Afzal and sister of Syed Mayed Ali Zaidi, Chief Reporter Daily The News...
LAHORE:Proficient Lawyers Society has written letters to the Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council and all...
LAHORE:Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Thursday said the use of drugs had increased...
LAHORE:Member of Punjab Quran Board Haji Nazimuddin Thursday praised the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said that the root cause of economic collapse is that previous governments,...
Comments