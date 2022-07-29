Woman hit to death

LAHORE:A woman died after being hit by a train in the Mustafabad area on Thursday. The victim identified as Khalida Parveen was crossing the railway track in the Mustafabad area when she was hit by a train, resulting into her instant death. Police shifted the body to the morgue and informed the heirs of the victim.

bike thieves: Sherakot police arrested two bike thieves and recovered three bikes from them. The accused were identified as Kashif and Umair. Wahdat Colony police arrested a drug-pushers Nadim alias Ludda and recovered 1.46kg charas from his possession. Millat Park police arrested three drug-pushers Shahzeb, Mushtaq and Alyas and recovered 2kg charas from their possession.

Two suspects held: Dolphin police arrested two suspected robbers near Dharampura bridge and recovered weapons from them. Dolphin Force stopped two motorcyclists near Dharampura bridge. The suspects tried to escape and fired at the Dolphin personnel in pursuit. Police also retaliated and fired shots, as a result, two robbers Dilawar and Shehbaz got injuries. Police shifted the injured robbers to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 812 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 867 were injured. Out of this, 488 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

PSCA: Under-training Frontier Constabulary (FC) police officers from Police Training College Chung visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Thursday. The 13-member delegation was briefed about the working of the PSCA. In addition, the officers were also briefed on Advanced Traffic Management, E-Challan System, Data Analysis Centre, LTE Handsets, Women Safety App and Media Management Centre. On this occasion, the trainee officers said that visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has become an integral part of the course. This project has great role in changing the police culture. The scope of PSCA, the technology masterpiece project, should be expanded. Punjab Safe Cities Authority is considered like a role model for other provinces, they said.