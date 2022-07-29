Joint efforts to curb drug addiction sought

LAHORE:Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Thursday said the use of drugs had increased among young people due to political and economic instability in the country.
Addressing a youth training workshop on Drug Use Prevention organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN, Zulfiqar said: the new trend of chemical addiction in educational institutions could be stopped. He said parents could not reply when their children ask them as why young people use drugs in streets, footpaths and parks of Lahore. Students from different universities attended the workshop.
Dr Ikramul Islam, M&E Officer, Vice Chair Adeel Rashid and Coordinator Syed Mohsin were also present. Zulfiqar Hussain said a smoke and drug-free campus is a unique intervention to protect students from drugs in the world. Teachers, students and non-teaching staff can play a vital role to combat drug addiction in educational institutions. He said heads of educational institutions deliberately hid the drugs issues in their institutions. He urged parents to give time to their kids and share problems with them.
