President lauded for signing Seerat Bill

LAHORE:Member of Punjab Quran Board Haji Nazimuddin Thursday praised the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for signing the "Qaumi Rahmat ul Lil Alamin wa Khatam al-Nabi’in" Authority Bill 2022 into law.

Addressing a meeting, he said the enacting of this law was the earnest desire of the whole nation and is consistent with the goals of the establishment of the country. He also stressed on the urgent need to make the biography of the Prophet (PBUH) public and promoting its study.

The greatest responsibility of spreading the Prophet's life history to the whole world is on the Pakistani nation because Pakistan was created in the name of Islam. If we had made the world understood the message of Islam and life of the Prophet (PBUH) by applying it in our lives, today neither Nupur Sharma in India would have had the courage to commit blasphemy against the Prophet (PBUH) nor Europe would have insulted Islam, Quran and the Prophet (PBUH).