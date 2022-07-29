UHS to change medical colleges’ curriculum

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to change the curriculum of medical colleges this year. The university will introduce an integrated curriculum from the new session. In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore directed the Medical Education Department to start work.

In a meeting with University of Lahore Medical College Principal Dr Mehwish Arooj Thursday, UHS VC said that the university would now focus on updating the curricula and faculty development. He added that the university would not hesitate from seeking the support and cooperation of other private institutions, including the University of Lahore in this regard. Professor Rathore said that he would emphasise ensuring the implementation of old projects and proposals rather than creating new ones. He said that the university would transform its examination system from paper-based to computer-based to save time and money. UHS VC resolved that getting all our colleges accredited by the World Federation of Medical Education was his priority.

UHS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Maroof Aziz and senior faculty were also present in the meeting. Professor Maroof said that the work on updating the curricula of 39 subjects had started. He added the role of UHS as a regulator in the medical sector was important.