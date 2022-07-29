Mobile land record centres allocated

LAHORE:Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) on Thursday allocated Mobile Arazi Record Centres in seven districts of the province for provision of transparent and timely delivery of land record services to the public. The Mobile Arazi Record Centres have been allocated in Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on every Wednesday and Thursday, every week.

DG PLRA on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the weekly progress/performance of field staff from across Punjab. More than 50,000 mutations were decided in the last month due to effective performance of the field staff while more than 20,000 pending tasks of other staff were also dealt with. On an average, more than 80% of the users at all Land Record Centres were issued fard in less than 30 minutes.

Hepatitis B vaccine: Medical experts Thursday stressed the need of administering hepatitis B vaccine doses to people to combat it from the country.

They urged the government and public health experts to devise ways to vaccinate all newborns, as well as adults against hepatitis B. Mothers should be screened for hepatitis prior to delivery because the hepatitis B virus can easily be transmitted from mother to newborn. This was stated by the president of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr. Khubaib Shahid, Prof Muhammad Afzal Mian, Dr Shabbir Ahmed Kallu, Prof Fasih Hashmi, Prof Gulshan Hussain Farooqui, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Sarwar Badini, Dr Jan Alam, and Prof Muhammad Tahir Chaudhry while addressing hepatitis awareness programmes held across the country on World Hepatitis Day.