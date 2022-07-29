Arms display, pillion-riding banned on 9th, 10th Muharram

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 on the eve of Muharram in the province. On the orders of Additional Chief Secretary, Interior, Syed Ali Murtaza, Ahmad Bilal, Section Officer, issued the notification.
According to the notification, the display of all types of weapons has been banned. It is also mentioned that no one would be allowed to carry licenced weapons. No construction will be allowed around the Muharram procession routes, the notification added. Furthermore, pillion-riding will be banned on 9th and 10th of Muharram. Banners, placards and provocative speeches are also banned.
