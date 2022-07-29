Illegal buildings sealed

LAHORE:Town Planning Wing of LDA conducted a grand operation against non-payment of commercial fees and illegal commercial activities in various areas here Thursday.

The operation was launched on the direction of LDA DG Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa who said that illegal constructions and commercial activities would not be tolerated and action would be taken against them.

Thursday’s operation was carried out in the localities of Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road and LDA controlled area during which illegal and unapproved commercial buildings and business centres were sealed.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas said that legal notices were already sent to the owners of the buildings and they were directed to rectify the irregularities. “If the LDA notices are not implemented, action will be taken against the buildings,” he said and warned that the buildings that did not end illegal process and did not respond to the notice would be sealed. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Shafqat Niaz Kang. During the operation, the Enforcement Wing and heavy police force were also present.

Meanwhile, LDA DG issued orders for the appointment and transfer of two officers. Assistant Director Tayyab Ali appointed in the Directorate of State Management (Private Housing Schemes) was appointed on the disposal of Chief Town Planner LDA while Assistant Director Muhammad Haris Ali, working as Deputy Director in Town Planning Wing, was posted in Directorate of State Management (Private Housing Schemes) in his own pay scale. Director Administration Imran Ali has issued the notification in this regard.