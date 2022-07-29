Humid weather, cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sibbi and Bolan during the period. They warned that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. They said that monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 32.2°C and minimum was 26.9°C.