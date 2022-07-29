The News Expo’22 all set to start tomorrow

LAHORE:Pakistan’s mega education expo “The News Expo’22” is all set to return for two days in the provincial metropolis starting, July 30, at a hotel here.

The country’s biggest education expo, being organised by the Jang Media Group, will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) and July 31 (Sunday) with absolutely free entry to the visitors.

Top education institutions from across the country as well as leading education organisations and consultants will be part of this year’s “The News Expo” where the representatives of the participating institutes will be providing on-spot information about academic programmes, scholarships and other academic facilities and much more.

Among others, the participating institutions are Superior University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), the University of Lahore, Hajvery University, Lahore Leads University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Minhaj University, Virtual University, Beaconhouse National University, NUR International University, JnS Education, High Brow, Pak-AIMS, UNIMY, Sharif Trust and others.