Health experts ask people to undergo Hepatitis tests

LAHORE:Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab in collaboration with UHS, Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme (HCP), Directorate General Health Services and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) organised a seminar on the eve of World Hepatitis Day at the University of Health Sciences on Thursday. The day was observed with theme ‘Bring hepatitis care closer’.

Expressing concerns over the high prevalence of hepatitis in the country, the experts stressed the need to decentralise essential hepatitis services, deliver them in an integrated manner, bring hepatitis care closer to those who need it and engage communities and organisations to expand access in Pakistan. They advised that everybody above 18 should go for hepatitis B, C screening.

Noted gastroenterologist Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin said that although accurate data was missing, it was believed that the prevalence of Hepatitis had exceeded 8 pc with 80 pc patients unaware of their disease.

UHS VC Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore said hepatitis C is a silent killer as the infection remained in the body for years with no symptoms. Veteran physician and President PSIM Prof Javed Akram said that the prevalence of hepatitis A and E was also high in the country that could become a serious, life-threatening illness in pregnant women and in patients with chronic liver disease. Others who addressed the seminar were Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Prof Nusrat Ullah Ch, Dr Jamshed Ahmad, Dr Tariq Mian while it was moderated by Dr Shehnoor Azhar.

Meanwhile, another seminar was organised at Fatima Jinnah Medical University in connection with World Hepatitis Day. Dr Munira Zafar was the chief guest while Dr Sameer Shafi from USA joined as special guest. Prof Arshad Kamal Butt, Dr Ayub, Dr Shazia Sibghatullah addressed the seminar. Dr Munir Ahmed and Prof Dr Muniza Qayyum were also present on this occasion.

FJMU VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that such types of seminars are very significant to prevent from diseases such as hepatitis. The speakers said that every day in Pakistan, about 100 people die due to Hepatitis B or C. One in ten people in Pakistan is infected with Hepatitis B or C and it can be three times more fatal than AIDS.

They said that Hepatitis B or C is spread by injecting a needle (syringe) to multiple people, contaminated needles or other medical equipment, blood infected with hepatitis B and C. A newborn baby is infected with hepatitis B from an infected mother, through the use of non-screening blood and through the use of others toothbrush.