CITY PULSE

Summerscape
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Artificial Sensations
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jovita Alvares. Titled ‘Artificial Sensations’, the show will run until August 4. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
Welcome to the Here-after
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Rehman, Quratulain Dar, Shanzey Mir and Sehrish Willayat. Titled ‘Welcome to the Here-after’, the show will run until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
