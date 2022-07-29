Ex-SHO found dead in Keamari

The body of a former station house officer (SHO) of the Docks police station was found in Keamari on Thursday. Recuser took the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as Misri Khan.Police said no torture mark was found on the body, adding that they were waiting for the chemical examination report to ascertain the cause of the death. According to initial investigation, the ex-cop was with his friend and later he was found dead. Police detained the deceased's friend and initiated further investigation.