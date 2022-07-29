Notice issued to ECP over plea against postponing LG polls

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the federal and provincial law officers on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the ECP’s decision to postpone the second phase of the local government polls.

The PTI’s candidate for the LG elections, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi, said while filing his petition that the ECP had notified the second phase of the polls to be held on July 24, and he had filed his nomination papers to contest the elections.

Qureshi said the SHC had earlier dismissed the petitions with regard to the postponement of the second phase of the LG polls, while the ECP had argued that holding the local bodies’ elections within 120 days was a mandatory requirement of the constitution.

He said the ECP had argued that 27,000 candidates were contesting the polls, while 30 million ballot papers had been printed and Rs500 million had already been spent, so no case of staying had been made out.

He also said that despite the ECP’s stand in court, the provincial election commissioner wrote to the electoral body saying that the polls could not be held on July 24 due to the forecast of torrential rains in Karachi and Hyderabad on July 23, 24 and 25.

He added that the ECP had postponed the second phase of the LG elections, and that the commission had announced that the polls would now be held on August 28. He claimed that the postponement decision was in violation of the SHC’s judgment.

Qureshi said that the delay was being caused with mala fide intention, adding that the ECP in connivance with the province’s ruling party and its coalition partner was trying to delay the elections.

He said the ballot papers for the polls have already been printed, and there has been no information about the placement of the printed ballot papers in safe custody. He added that the elections cannot be delayed for more than a month because not only can it cause a loss to the ECP in the millions but it can also cause huge losses to the candidates contesting the polls.

He claimed that the purpose behind the postponement of the elections is to rig them and commit electoral fraud, and that the ECP’s decision to delay the elections is nothing but pre-poll rigging.

He requested the court to suspend the operation of the ECP’s letter with regard to the postponement of the elections, and direct the commission to submit the printed ballot papers in the custody of the court’s Nazir and announce the new schedule in the first week of August.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued notices to the ECP, and the federal and provincial law officers to file their comments on August 11, and directed the petitioner’s counsel to satisfy the court on the petition’s maintainability.