Anti-corruption court releases Haleem day after arrest

A day after his arrest, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was set free by an anti-corruption court on Thursday.

Judge Naushaba Kazi discharged Sheikh under the Section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) observing that “sufficient material is not available on record to implicate him in the alleged crime”.

The PTI MPA was taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Jamshoro officials on Wednesday and later brought to Karachi so that he could be produced before the relevant court the next day.

Sheikh was booked for allegedly illegally occupying state land in Gadap Town worth approximately Rs160 million by faking entries in official record in collusion with officials of the revenue department. He was accused of causing a huge loss to the national exchequer through manipulation, fraud and forgery in official record and criminal breach of trust.

On Thursday, the investigation officer produced Sheikh before the anti-corruption court and requested his 14-day physical remand for further investigation. He said the investigation into the case was incomplete and the accused was required to be interrogated about co-accused and relevant record pertaining to the lease of the land for poultry farm purpose and obtaining illegal loan from a bank using the land.

Advocate Malik Altaf Hussain, the counsel for the PTI leader, argued that the property in question belonged to the accused and the matter was pending before the Sindh High Court (SHC) that had ordered the parties to maintain status quo till a final decision was announced in the case.

He said the dispute in question was of civil nature and was required to be decided by a civil court, adding that while the accused had approached the relevant court for redress of his grievance, an FIR had been lodged against him in violation of the SHC order. He pleaded with the judge to discharge Sheikh from the case.

As evident from the content of the FIR, the judge said that it had been alleged that the accused had got fabricated entries in the official record in respect of theproperty in question in collusion with officials, adding that it had been observed by superior courts that the Anti-Corruption Police could not question any entry made in the record of rights belonging to private persons.

“Since the entry has been allegedly made fraudulently in the record of rights in the name of the accused being the beneficiary of the land in question and being a private person, the remedy available to the state is not to approach this court but to approach a civil court for cancellation such entry,” the judge ruled.

SHC issues notices

Meanwhile, the SHC on Thursday issued notices to the ACE director, investigation officer and others on a contempt of court application filed by Sheikh against his arrest despite court restraining orders, adds our correspondent. The PTI leader’s counsel submitted in the application that judiciary had restrained ACE from taking any coercive action against the applicant in two corruption inquiries pending against him.

He submitted that the applicant was being politically victimised by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh to curb the voice of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. He submitted that ACE had disobeyed the orders of the court and requested the court to punish the alleged contemnor for disobeying the judicial orders.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro after a preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, investigation officer and ACE director and called their comments on August 4.