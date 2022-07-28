Indian army man allegedly falls for honeytrap, leaks info

NEWS DELHI: Indian Army Jawan Shantimay Rana, 24, was arrested for allegedly leaking military information to Pakistan. He was allegedly honey trapped by a Pakistani woman for leaking information related to the Indian Army.

The Jawan was arrested after registration of a case under the Official Secrets Act 1923, foreign media reported on Wednesday.

Shantimay Rana is a resident of village Kanchanpur in Bagunda district of West Bengal. He was posted in the Artillery Unit in Jaipur.

Director General of Intelligence Wing of Rajasthan Police Umesh Mishra said, “Pakistani agents Gurnaur Kaur alias Ankita and Nisha had contacted the Jawan through social media.”

The Intelligence Wing further said that later two women had taken Rana’s number. Both of them used to talk to Rana on WhatsApp. Both first won the trust of Rana and then she started taking intelligence information from him. In return, some money was also transferred to Rana’s account.

Rana said that he has been serving in the Indian Army since March 2018 and was in touch with the female Pakistani agent through WhatsApp chat, video and audio messages for a long time. The woman had described herself as a resident of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh). The woman told Rana that she worked there in the Military Engineering Services. The other woman had given her name as Nisha. She had said that she worked in the Military Nursing Service.