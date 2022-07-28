Country has 57m women registered voters: 10m women voters added countrywide since 2018, says Nadra

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate women folks, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has established 19 female-only registration centres and deployed 10 mobile registration vans across the country.
It was said by Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, while speaking at the event - Promotion and protection of women’s civil and political rights by individuals, governments and civil society - organized by Aurat Foundation in Islamabad.
He said as many as 57 million women voters are registered in the country with an addition of 10 million women voters since 2018.
“Overall gender gap is now reduced to 8.9 percent,” said Tariq Malik, adding Nadra is focusing on districts of KP and Baluchistan where gender gap is over 10 percent.
One of the initiatives to reduce gender gap was to make female officers in-charge of the registration centres, he said.
The chairman Nadra stressed on empowering women and added that the registration authority took tangible measures to enhance women registration.
He mentioned that Nadra had rolled out the policy of registering single parent children in March that enabled single mothers to obtain CNICs of their children conveniently without CNIC of father.
