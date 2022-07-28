 
close
Thursday July 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Subsidy on food items at USC continues

By APP
July 28, 2022

Islamabad: The government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at utility stores for the facilitation of the poor segments of the society.

According to the spokesperson for Utility Store Corporation (USC), subsidised items sugar, ghee and flour were available in abundance at all utility stores in the twin cities, special subsidy was being provided on it.

Comments