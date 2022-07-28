Subsidy on food items at USC continues

Islamabad: The government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at utility stores for the facilitation of the poor segments of the society.
According to the spokesperson for Utility Store Corporation (USC), subsidised items sugar, ghee and flour were available in abundance at all utility stores in the twin cities, special subsidy was being provided on it.
