PTI names Sabtain for PA speaker position

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said his party leadership had finalized the name of Sabtain Khan as its candidate for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker.

Talking to journalists after a meeting of the party’s top leadership at Bani Gala here, he said Imran Khan would visit Lahore today (Thursday) and take important decisions pertaining to the Punjab government. He said Imran directed immediate restoration of health card, Ehsaas programme, shelters and other welfare works in Punjab. He said the PTI chairman was concerned about people’s plight and hence directed the provincial government to immediately restore public welfare projects to ease people’s woes.

Farrukh said the ‘imported government’ destroyed all state institutions and put the health card in Punjab on backburner, which would be restored forthwith. He contended that the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave a historic decision to respect public mandate in Punjab, adding that the coalition government faced political defeat. He claimed that Asif Ali Zardari was the new leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as the party was facing constant humiliation due to his advices. He warned that the public rule had been established in Punjab now, therefore, those who wanted imposition of the Governor’s Rule would not sustain public anger even for two hours. He said that after Tuesday’s terrible defeat, their crying and yelling were understandable as they faced humiliation everywhere. He said the cabal of crooks was rejected by people.

The PTI Information secretary continued that the PMLN used to oppress people through Punjab police, but now they were no more under its control as Shehbaz Sharif’s government was confined to the Islamabad toll plaza. He said Rana Sanaullah used to say that he would not let 20 people in the PTI long march, then the sea of people came to Islamabad, adding that no institution, including the judiciary, was safe from their intimidation and blackmailing tactics .