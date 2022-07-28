Health system on high alert for monkeypox

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities across various tiers of the government are closely monitoring the global outbreak of monkeypox. Even though the situation is well under control, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) has been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case.

All public and private hospitals have been instructed to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment of monkeypox patients in case of a sudden outbreak.

This was the crux of a meeting convened on Wednesday under the directions of National Health Services Minister Abdul Qadir Patel to review preparedness for monkeypox. The secretary and the director general of Health, representatives from Ministry of Interior, Civil Aviation Authority, CHE and Federal Investigation Agency attended the meeting.

The minister was told that the epidemiological situation was being closely monitored at national, regional and global levels, and that all stakeholders were in the best state of preparedness.