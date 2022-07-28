Pakistan detects another polio case in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported another wild poliovirus case in the North Waziristan district, taking this year’s overall tally to 14, the Ministry of Health confirmed Wednesday, the Geo News reported.

Following the virus paralysing another child in North Waziristan, the district’s tally reached 13, while the only case apart from the area has been reported from Lakki Marwat -- which was registered last week.

The Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said that the eight-month-old girl -- who is the fresh victim -- was suffering from polio-induced disabilities. All the 14 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said, were reported in children under two years of age.

Polio campaigns have proven to be successful across the world, with over 99 percent of the world now polio-free. But only two countries -- Pakistan and Afghanistan -- are still polio-endemic. They have reported 15 cases between them, with one being registered in the war-torn country. The health ministry said that the National Emergency Operations Centres of Afghanistan and Pakistan are continuing cross-border coordination efforts. “The countries have synchronised two polio campaigns in May and June and are ensuring vaccination of children under 10 on all major transit points, along with vaccinating all ages at the international borders,” it said.