1,072 constables among 1,480 KP cops martyred in 15 years

PESHAWAR: Constables form a major share of the fallen heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as 1,072 of them were among the 1,480 policemen martyred in suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killings, encounters and ambushes across the province in the last 15 years.

On the other hand, a total of 389 policemen were martyred in the province in 36 years, from 1970 to December 2006.

As per the official record of the police, 238 of them were constables, 28 head constables, 58 assistant sub-inspector (ASIs), 37 sub-inspectors (SIs) and two were inspectors.

Besides, during the period two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), one assistant superintendent of police, one SP and one deputy inspector general (DIG) Abid Ali lost lives in various kinds of incidents.

The situation then took an ugly turn in January 2007. In the first major attack on police, the then capital city police officer Malik Mohammad Saad along with a number of cops and others was martyred in a suicide attack near Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Qissa Khwani in the first month of 2007.

Since then police have lost 1,480 cops in different parts of the province.

The fallen heroes during the period included two additional inspector generals (Ad IGs) Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor, one DIG Malik Saad, six SSPs/SPs and15 DSPs/acting SPs.

As many as 32 inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 88 ASIs, 155 head constables and 1,072 constables also laid down their lives in different attacks since 2007.

There was some peace after 2014 but the attacks on the cops intensified again late last year.

The first half of July 2022 witnessed the worst situation in the last eight years as far as attacks on the force are concerned.

Even on Wednesday, the office of DSP Badaber in Peshawar was attacked with a hand grenade but no casualty was reported.

“The KP Police is the bravest that has sacrificed more of its personnel than any other civilian force in the last many years. The sacrifices of the force will be remembered in history forever,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said while paying tribute to the force that he has been heading since last year.

The KP Police chief has ordered to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force in connection with the Martyrs Day on August 4, the day when Ad IG and the then commandant of the Frontier Constabulary Safwat Ghayur was martyred in a suicide attack just outside his office in 2010.

“Some of the senior-most officers sacrificed their lives while serving in Peshawar. The ratio of the junior officials martyred in Peshawar is also high which speaks of the commitment of the force to the restoration of peace,” said Muhammad Ijaz Khan, the capital city police officer of Peshawar.

He said the Peshawar Police will pay due tribute to its fallen heroes during Martyrs Week.

Ijaz said the force has been directed to take care of the families of the martyrs as well as those injured in the attacks.

For the KP Police, the years from 2007 to 2014 were the worst when hundreds of senior and junior cops were attacked in the province, particularly Peshawar.

The worst year was 2009 when 209 policemen, including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks in the province.

According to the KP Police records, 27 cops were martyred in different attacks in the province in 2006, 107 in 2007, 172 in 2008, 209 in 2009, 107 in 2010 and 154 in 2011, 106 in 2012, 134 in 2013 and 111 policemen were martyred in 2014.

The situation then started improving and the casualties of the force dropped significantly.

Among the victims of various incidents since 2007, Safwat Ghayur was the senior-most officer of the KP Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his car on August 4, 2010.

Another Ad IG Mohammad Ashraf Noor was targeted by a suicide bomber in Hayatabad when he was on his way to the office in November 2017.

The Peshawar Police Lines have been named after Malik Mohammad Saad, a former CCPO of Peshawar who was martyred along with many other policemen and civilians in a suicide attack in 2007.

A month before him, DIG Bannu Region Abid Ali was targeted on the Kohat Road in 2006.

A former DPO of Bannu, Iqbal Marwat, was the youngest among SP who lost life in a suicide bombing in February 2010.

Another DPO, Khurshid Khan, lost his life during an encounter in March 2009 in Dir.

Peshawar lost three SPs, Kalam Khan, Khursheed Khan and Hilal Haider, during the year 2012.

A senior police officer from KP, Hilal Khan, along with two senior army officers lost lives in an ambush in Chilas town of Gilgit-Baltistan in 2013 while ASP Salman Ayaz embraced martyrdom in Rawalpindi in 2007.

Sajid Khan Mohmand, posted as DPO of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan was martyred in a blast in Chaman a few years back, was also from KP.