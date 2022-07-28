US gun makers earned $1 bn from AR-15 sales in last decade

WASHINGTON: US gun makers earned more than $1 billion from the sale of AR-15-style semiautomatic weapons over the last decade, a House committee said on Wednesday as lawmakers grilled manufacturers following a series of grim mass shootings.

"The gun industry has flooded our neighbourhoods, our schools and even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and has gotten rich doing it," Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney said.

"Even as guns kill more Americans than ever, none of those companies take even basic steps to monitor the deaths and injuries caused by their products," the New York lawmaker said. "This is beyond irresponsible."

Marty Daniel, chief executive officer of Daniel Defence -- maker of the gun used by a young man to kill 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas -- defended his company’s practices. "I believe our nation’s response needs to focus not on the type of gun but on the types of persons who are likely to commit mass shootings," he said.