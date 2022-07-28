UK scientist James Lovelock dies

LONDON: Influential British scientist James Lovelock, famed for his Gaia hypothesis and pioneering work on climate change, has died at the age of 103, his family announced on Wednesday.
The legendary scientist’s family said in a statement that Lovelock died Tuesday on his 103rd birthday as the result of complications from a fall.
"To the world he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia theory," it said, noting he was also a "loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity".
NEW DELHI: In a major verdict delivered on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has declared that the Enforcement Directorate...
BEIJING: China warned on Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
PARIS: France is on track to experience its driest July on record, the national weather service said on Wednesday,...
WASHINGTON: US gun makers earned more than $1 billion from the sale of AR-15-style semiautomatic weapons over the last...
TEHRAN: Iran said on Wednesday the US needs to show "in practise" that it wants a revival of the 2015 nuclear...
COLOMBO: Two activists who helped lead mass demonstrations that toppled Sri Lanka’s president were arrested on...
Comments