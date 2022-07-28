Poland signs weapons contracts with South Korea

WARSAW: Poland signed on Wednesday contracts to purchase South Korean weapons including tanks, artillery and fighter jets as the Nato member bordering Russia and Ukraine boosts its defences.

The amount of the contracts, signed at a ceremony in the Polish capital with representatives of Korea Aerospace Industries and Hyundai, was not provided.

"We’re drawing lessons from what’s happening in Ukraine," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told journalists after the ceremony.

"Time is pressing, we need to equip the Polish military," he added.

The aircraft are meant to replace Soviet MiG-29s still in service in the Polish air force, alongside US-made F-16 and eventually F-35 stealth jets.

The head of Korea Aerospace Industries, Ahn Hyunho, said the company plans to progressively transfer production of the planes to Poland.

Poland will also initially buy 180 K2 "Black Panther" tanks built by Hyundai Rotem before eventually acquiring more than 800 of a special variant to be called K2PL, production of which is start in Poland in 2026.