Prompt relief for flood affected families of Kohistan sought

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Didar Khan has asked the district administration to provide emergency relief and goods to families affected by the recent flash floods in Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.
“The Kandia valley is widely affected by the recent flash floods as houses swept away and population is still marooned because of the land and mudslides,” he told reporters after visiting the affected parts of the valley on Wednesday. Didar Khan also met with the affected families whose houses were swept away and assured them early rehabilitation and financial compensation.
“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered the district administration of Upper Kohistan to conduct a comprehensive survey of losses and provide relief to the affected families in the valley,” he said.
