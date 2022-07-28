Woman shot dead over property dispute

PESHAWAR: A man shot dead his sister over a dispute of Rs70,000 in the limits of Phandu Police Station on Wednesday.

An official said one Suleman opened fire on his sister, who was a widow, inside her house, killing her on the spot. The police have lodged a case against the brother of the deceased.

In Khazana, one Fazlur Rehman shot his son Inamullah dead after a verbal clash. The police have lodged a case on the complaint of the mother of the deceased.