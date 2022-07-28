Tik Tok video claims life

MANSEHRA: A boy allegedly killed his younger brother while making a Tik Tok video in Charbagh Bala area here on Wednesday.

“The two brothers were making a Tik Tok video when one of them fired at the other and left him dead instantly,” local SHO Anwar Khan told reporters.

Jamal Shah, 16, and his younger brother Asad Shah, 13, were making the video when a pistol went off, leaving the latter dead on the spot.

The body was shifted to a local hospital and was handed over to the family on completion of the medico legal formalities. The police while lodging the FIR arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, a labourer identified as Mohammad Usman, who was said to be working at the Dasu hydropower project, was electrocuted. His co-workers took him to the medical site of the project where doctors pronounced him dead.