CM’s aide says Centre has cut Fata uplift funds

LANDIKOTAL: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said the ex-Fata suffered in terms of development due to the incumbent federal government’s cut on the funds meant for the execution of uplift projects in the merged districts. Speaking at a gathering here, he, however, said the merged districts would soon receive development funds for the execution of the uplift projects. He said the country was going through a political turmoil that had affected the economy.

The special assistant said he had taken up with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the construction of the press club building in Landikotal. He said he would help meet the longstanding demand for the construction of the press club building. Barrister Saif said like other press clubs, the Landikotal Press Club would be registered with the Information Department. He said the media should play its role in highlighting the problems being faced by the common people.

He said that ex-Fata was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the consent of all the stakeholders. He said that it would be difficult to reverse the merger now.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Ibrahim Shinwari asked the government to announce a residential colony for the journalists in Landikotal.

Khalil Jibran Afridi, president of Landikotal Press Club, said the journalists were working in a rented building and were facing a host of problems to perform their duties.

Later, the chief guest Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif distributed awards among the journalists for best reporting.