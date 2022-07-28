3-day workshop on role of youth ends

PESHAWAR: The three-day workshop on “the role of youth in the formation of a democratic society Pakistan” which was jointly organised by Peace and Education Foundation and University of Peshawar, concluded here on Wednesday.

Youth from various religious and political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen participated in this workshop.

In the closing ceremony of the workshop, Dr Zahid Anwar said that the role of the youth in promoting democratic values at the level of the society is essential. These kinds of workshops increase the capacity of the youth and they can participate in strengthening democratic systems and values in the society.

Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir, Director Pashto Academy, said that more than 60 percent of Pakistan’s population consist of youth and capable of reformation of a democratic society by channelising their potential.

A number of scholars, trainers and senior faculty members from different departments of University of Peshawar spoke at the workshop. Prominent among them were Dr Fakhrul Islam from Pakistan StudiesCenter, Dr Aamir Raza, Department of Political Science, Dr Jameel Ahmed Chitrali, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Dr Rashid Ahmad, Director Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre Ghulam Murtaza, Director Peace and Education and others.