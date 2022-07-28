SCCI holds investment moot in Bangkok

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry successfully organised a ceremony of “Business Excellence Award (BEA) and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022” in Bangkok.

Song Sang, Thai-Pakistan Business Council president was the chief guest while Pakistan’s Ambassador in Thailand, Sahibzad A Khan participated as guest of honour during the inaugural session of the multi-segments conference, said a press release.

A total 21 major business organisations were awarded gold medals in industrial, commercial, services and retail sectors while 12 business organisations were honored with trophies during these two mega events of four days, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

While congratulating Pak-Thai business community for successful convening of BEA for Year 2020-21 and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Saad Khan Zahid in their keynote address invited Thai investors to make investment in the potential sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They, especially, mentioned the incumbent KP government has announced several incentives for foreign investors, and asked the Thai businessmen and companies to take full benefits from those incentives. They went on to say KP is a lucrative and safe destination for foreign investors.